PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 27

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 05:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 05:58 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Airbus is 'bleeding cash', says chief executive https://on.ft.com/2yNOvXq - Branson races to find Virgin Atlantic investor in rescue attempt https://on.ft.com/3cKVNda

- UK supply chains threatened by storage crunch https://on.ft.com/2Y62Wkf - BoE warns bank loan reserves risk choking business funding https://on.ft.com/3aCI5Yt

Overview - Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told Airbus employees the company has lost a third of its business in a matter of weeks, as the pandemic has hammered airlines' revenue and made them reluctant to accept new jets.

- Virgin Atlantic is racing to find new investors within the next month in a process that could reduce the 51% stake held by billionaire founder Richard Branson. - The UK Warehousing Association said British warehouses will be full within weeks as unsold goods clog up storage and tens of thousands of containers a week pile up at ports.

- The Bank of England has warned British lenders against booking huge charges on souring loans amid fears it would curb their ability to support struggling companies. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

