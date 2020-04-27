Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI announces Rs 50,000 crore special liquidity facility for mutual funds

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday decided to open a special liquidity facility for mutual funds of Rs 50,000 crore in a bid to arrest redemptions in the asset management industry after last week's collapse of six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-04-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 10:53 IST
RBI announces Rs 50,000 crore special liquidity facility for mutual funds
The scheme is available from April 27 till May 11 or up to utilisation of the allocated amount. Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday decided to open a special liquidity facility for mutual funds of Rs 50,000 crore in a bid to arrest redemptions in the asset management industry after last week's collapse of six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton India. Credit markets in India have been under pressure even before the coronavirus pandemic. "With a view to easing liquidity pressures on mutual funds, it has been decided to open a special liquidity facility for mutual funds of Rs 50,000 crore," said the central bank in a statement.

"Heightened volatility in capital markets in reaction to COVID-19 has imposed liquidity strains on mutual funds which have intensified in the wake of redemption pressures related to the closure of some debt mutual funds and potential contagious effects therefrom," it said adding the stress is confined to the high-risk debt mutual fund segment at this stage and the larger industry remains liquid. The RBI said it remains vigilant and will take whatever steps are necessary to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 and preserve financial stability.

Under the special liquidity facility for mutual funds, the RBI will conduct repo operations of 90 days tenor at the fixed repo rate. The facility is on-tap and open-ended, and banks can submit their bids to avail funding on any day from Monday to Friday (excluding holidays). The scheme is available from April 27 till May 11 or up to utilisation of the allocated amount whichever is earlier. The RBI said it will review the timeline and amount depending upon market conditions.

Funds availed under the facility will be used by banks exclusively for meeting the liquidity requirements of mutual funds by extending loans and undertaking the outright purchase of and repos against the collateral of investment-grade corporate bonds, commercial papers, debentures and certificates of deposit held by mutual funds. Liquidity support availed under the facility will be eligible to be classified as held to maturity even in excess of 25 per cent of total investment permitted to be included in the held to maturity portfolio. Exposures under this facility will not be reckoned under the large exposure framework.

The face value of securities acquired under the facility and kept in the held to maturity category will not be reckoned for computation of adjusted non-food bank credit for the purpose of determining priority sector targets or sub-targets. Support extended to mutual funds under the facility will be exempted from banks' capital market exposure limits. Meanwhile, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram welcomed the RBI's decision. "I am glad that RBI has taken note of the concerns expressed two days ago and requesting prompt action," he tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Have considered coming out of retirement: Arjen Robben

Former Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben revealed that he has considered coming out of retirement from professional football. Robben bid adieu to his illustrious career, that took him from Groningen to PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Mun...

Justin Bieber shares adorable 'My Family' picture

Giving out some major relationship goals, singer Justin Bieber on Monday shared an adorable picture, featuring two of his dear ones, whom he calls his family. The 26-year-old singer hopped on to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of ...

U.S. Treasury currency report on trade partners delayed, Taiwan c.bank sources say

The U.S. Treasurys latest semi-annual report on trade practices of its major trading partners which was due this month has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, two sources with direct knowledge at Taiwans central bank told Reuters....

Rangers' Gallo grabs playoff spot in MLB The Show

The Texas Rangers Joey Gallo continued to show his dominance in the MLB The Show Players League, going 4-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot and move back atop the standings with a 23-4 record. Gallo moved ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays Blake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020