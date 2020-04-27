Stand out With Quality Legal Education From NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law

MUMBAI, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The principles of justice, equality and fairness are the parameters of benchmark when it comes to development of society with sound credentials. This can happen only if there are individuals with a strong sense of determination to ensure timely remedy for problems. Hence, legal professionals have an extremely crucial role to play when it comes to comprehensive understanding of any scenario and solving emerging issues which may pose a challenge in ensuring justice. Smart legal professionals understand the laws at local, state and national levels and have the knack to overcome any legal deadlock by discerning the situation and arriving at possible outcomes. And such individuals come to the fore only when one has the right breeding ground to explore their capabilities, like the NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law. The institution aspires to be a global centre of excellence in the field of jurisprudence and will prepare outstanding law professionals with socially responsible outlook through holistic legal education.

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) was established in 1981 by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) to meet the growing demand for management education. In 2003, NMIMS was declared a Deemed to be University under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956. With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS has become one of the Top-10 B-schools in India and has emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University with 17,000+ students and 750+ full time faculty members. The programs offered at the School of Law are rigorous, comprehensive and practical in nature that challenge the learner's intellectual acumen to develop a confident but critical outlook. The programs are all encompassing right from the '5-Year B.A., LL.B. (Hons.)', '5-Year B.B.A., LL.B. (Hons.)', '1-Year LL.M.' to 'Ph.D in Law' and extensively cover the changing demands of the legal profession and society.

The School provides well-planned learning support system, excellent infrastructure, faculty mentoring and an opportunity to interact with a diverse set of students. It also offers a compulsory program to intern with various reputed organizations, law firms, lawyers, High Courts, Supreme Court, MNCs, etc. to give learners an exposure to the practical side of the legal profession. Key Features - School of Law: • Qualified, experienced and dedicated faculty from academia & industry • Syllabus prepared under the guidance of academicians, law firm partners, judiciary and industry representatives • Elective courses from emerging areas of Law • Courses on critical thinking & legal writing to develop practical skills • Credit based compulsory internship program • Globally relevant internet database • Dedicated placement cell Kirit P. Mehta School of Law aims to provide opportunities to well-deserved graduating and post-graduating students with the help of a dedicated Placement Committee who make sure that the best of the names visit the campus. Some of the recruiters are Advani & Co., ALMT Legal, ANB Legal, Edelweiss, Deloitte, Mahindra, Tata Housing, Aditya Birla, Barclays, KPMG, Viacom 18, Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen, Khaitan & Co., Future Group, GMR, Aurus Legal and many more.

The School inculcates all the professional virtues amongst students in a well-calculated and planned manner while laying a special emphasis on societal values. So undertake the journey of excellence in the field of Law only at NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law. Applications are now open - apply today, just click bit.ly/NMIMSSOL2020 About NMIMS With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed to be University has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University. PWR PWR