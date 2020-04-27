Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayer more stringent in glyphosate settlement talks due to downturn

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:59 IST
Bayer more stringent in glyphosate settlement talks due to downturn
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

German drugs and pesticides company Bayer said the economic downturn has prompted it to take a tougher stance in talks to settle claims it's glyphosate-based weedkillers cause cancer, even as its earnings rose.

The pandemic has significantly slowed the mediation process, it said in a statement on Monday. "The company will consider a deal only if it is financially reasonable and puts in place a mechanism to resolve potential future claims efficiently," Chief Executive Werner Baumann said.

"This applies now more than ever," he added, citing a looming recession and considerable liquidity challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The number of U.S. plaintiffs blaming its glyphosate-based weedkillers for their cancer reached 52,500, up from 48,600 in February, the company added.

Bayer denies that claims Roundup - or its active ingredient glyphosate - cause cancer, saying decades of independent studies have shown it to be safe for human use. The company added that first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 10.2% to 4.39 billion euros ($4.76 billion), surpassing average analyst expectations of 4.17 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The beat was driven by a 14% gain in earnings at the agriculture division from higher sales of crop chemicals and corn seeds. Earnings were further underpinned by a 19% increase in revenue from stroke prevention drug Xarelto. Bayer warned, however, that it was unable to assess the impact of the pandemic on group earnings this year.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh cleric tests positive for coronavirus after leading Ramzan prayers

A Muslim cleric has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus after he conducted Ramzan prayers for a group of nearly two dozen people at a local mosque in southwest Bangladesh, according to a media report. The cleric led the prayers at a ...

Three more die of COVID-19 in Indore; district toll reaches 60

The coronavirus death toll in Indore rose to 60 after three more people succumbed to the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district, a health official said on Monday. The victims, in the age group of 55 to 67 years, died in different hospitals ...

UAE against unilateral changes to situation in Yemen - official

The United Arab Emirates stands against a decision by a main Yemeni southern separatist group to declare self-rule in areas it controls, and urges full implementation of a peace deal agreed last year for the south, minister of state for for...

7100 COVID-19 tests per million population, Andamans chasing virus: Chief Secretary

Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi on Monday said that over 7,100 coronavirus tests per million population are being conducted in the Union Territory. Taking to Twitter, Sanghi said that the Andaman and Nicobar is chasing COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020