Swelect Energy Systems resumes operations at Bengaluru plant

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Rooftop solar installation company Swelect Energy Systems Ltd on Monday said it has resumed operations at Solar Photovoltaic Modules Manufacturing Plant located in Bengaluru with effect from April 25. The company had shut down operations at its plants located in Bengaluru and Salem from March 24 due to the lockdown announced to combat COVID-19. "In order to execute an energy supply project to Airport Authority of India, we had requested the DIC office for granting us permission to run our facility with a skeletal strength as per MHA (Home Ministry) guidelines," a regulatory filing said

As per the directions issued by the Joint Director, Department of Industries Centre (DIC), Bengaluru, the company has been permitted to resume its operation after following the guidelines issued by the central government during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said

Accordingly, the company’s plant located at Bengaluru Rural District has resumed operations with effect from April 25, 2020, in line with the directions issues by Ministry of Home Affairs and Health Advisory Department, it added.