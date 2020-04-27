Left Menu
SA putting grit in integrity to meet economic, health challenges: 360 overview

Former media and crisis communications manager at SAB and AB InBev, Azure Fey shared that 'big business in South Africa should continue communicating during this time of crisis'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:51 IST
Former media and crisis communications manager at SAB and AB InBev, Azure Fey shared that ‘big business in South Africa should continue communicating during this time of crisis’. Image Credit: ANI

The second of Bizcommunity's (Bizcommunity.com) 360 overviews, showing SA business communities putting the grit in integrity to meet the unique economic and health challenges caused by Covid-19 in our region.

Former media and crisis communications manager at SAB and AB InBev, Azure Fey shared that 'big business in South Africa should continue communicating during this time of crisis'. Following are some of the companies and organisations publishing valuable nation-building information from 19 industry sectors.

First up, we are justifiably proud of the report ranking South Africa second in the world as the country with the most reliable Covid-19 news, according to the infodemic risk index, which apparently takes into account the average amount of Covid-19 related content posted daily and the truth reliability of native news.

The explosion of pivotal activity continued across all SA sectors, with events such as the 10th SA Radio Awards one the most recent to migrate to digital and PR industry body PRISA announcing the virtual Prism Awards will take place May 16, 2020, at which Bizcommunity looks forward to being a media partner of choice.

As lockdown extension measures issued by SA President Cyril Ramaphosa on 9 April 2020, continued, the word of the week was 'pivot', as we saw even more companies implementing strategic, operational and managerial turnabouts. We hope that the predictions by trend authority Bronwyn Williams that business empathy will be the new face of "kind capitalism" will become the new normal.

Covid-19 news from our Bizcommunities and Press Offices:

Valuable lessons came in from senior management of SA's advertising industry and other sectors on managing teams, time and events remotely. Biz Press Officeholders Mann Made shared exciting V-Hive virtual event innovation and Multi-Media, #WTF - what the future - of events might look like after lockdown.

On the consumer insights front, Kantar's Dr Sibongile Vilakazi's article on customer experience in the age of #Covid-19, received great reader responses as did their Business Impact Survey.

The Loeries, SA's premier advertising awards, is now literally a free-for-all, as the industry body announced free entry to the 2020 awards, a unanimous board decision across Africa and the Middle East, in response to Covid-19 conditions. No excuses!

(With Inputs from APO)

