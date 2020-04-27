Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cab drivers in Bengaluru launch online campaign to highlight hardship during lockdown

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:28 IST
Cab drivers in Bengaluru launch online campaign to highlight hardship during lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown, cab drivers in Bengaluru have launched an online campaign called 'Selfie with empty vessels' to highlight their hardships. Demanding financial assistance, they said at least Rs 15,000 must be deposited in their account.

Aggrieved with the alleged indifferent behaviour of the state and the Central government, the cab drivers launched the campaign where they posed wearing black ribbons to mark their protest. A large number of drivers have taken part in the online campaign where they shared their photograph holding empty vessels to underline the hand-to-mouth situation prevailing in their lives.

"It is almost one-and-half months ever since the lockdown has been imposed but till now no one has responded to the plight of cab drivers," Tanveer Pasha, the founder president of Ola Taxi For Sure and Uber Drivers and Owners Association told PTI. Pasha said due to the lockdown, all the drivers have been rendered jobless but the Union government and the State government has not paid any heed to their plight.

"There are around five lakh cab and autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru. Most of them don't have BPL (below poverty line ration)cards.

The government's assistance is not reaching them," Pasha alleged. The Association president said the MNCs have been paying those who work from home but the cabs attached with these companies have got nothing.

He alleged that the finance companies and private bankers have been pestering the cab drivers to pay the Every Month Instalment (EMI) and demanded that the government initiate action against them.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Azerbaijan Tourism Board Launches Innovative Health and Safety Campaign to Further Strengthen Tourism Industry

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India The Azerbaijan Tourism Board ATB, together with the State Tourism Agency STA of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in cooperation with Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan AQTA, has anno...

Centre on one hand seeks enforcement of lockdown, on other it issues order to reopen shops: WB CM Mamata Banerjee. PTI PNT RMS SK SK

Centre on one hand seeks enforcement of lockdown, on other it issues order to reopen shops WB CM Mamata Banerjee. PTI PNT RMS SK SK...

5 civilians hurt as shell explodes at encounter site in J&K's Kulgam

At least five civilians were injured in a blast on Monday at the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district, where three militants were killed in the morning, officials said. An explosion took place at the encounter site at Lower ...

Centre making conflicting statements on lockdown, there is no clarity: WB CM Mamata Banerjee on MHA order to open standalone shops.

Centre making conflicting statements on lockdown, there is no clarity WB CM Mamata Banerjee on MHA order to open standalone shops....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020