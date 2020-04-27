Left Menu
Coronavirus: SpiceJet operates freighter flight from Shanghai to Delhi carrying medical supplies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, SpiceJet on Monday said it operated a freighter flight carrying approximately 18 tonnes of medical supplies from Shanghai to Delhi. The flight was operated on Sunday night, it said. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus. All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.

However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the aviation regulator DGCA are allowed to operate. "SpiceJet freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from Shanghai landed in Delhi late last night (SG 7017). The aircraft carried approximately 18 tons of medical and emergency supplies," the airline said in its press release. The budget carrier said it has operated close to 522 cargo flights since the lockdown began, carrying more than 3,993 tons of cargo.

