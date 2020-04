BRIEF-Unite Scotland Estimates Upwards of 3,500 Workers Could be Displaced by Sept. 2020

UNITE SCOTLAND: * SAYS IT ESTIMATES THAT UPWARDS OF 3,500 WORKERS COULD BE DISPLACED BY SEPTEMBER 2020

* SAYS "MOST OF THE DRILLING SECTOR WORKERS HAVE BEEN TOLD IT WILL BE 2022 BEFORE THERE IS ANY UPTURN IN ACTIVITY" * SAYS "THE 'BEST WAY' TO INVEST TAX PAYERS' CONTRIBUTIONS IS TO DIRECTLY INVEST IN THE SECTOR"

* SAYS "THIS COULD BE ACHIEVED BY GOVERNMENT BEING 'EQUITY PARTNERS' THROUGH PROVIDING LOW COST LOANS TO OPERATORS, AND FOR THE UK GOVERNMENT TO PULL LICENCES FROM OPERATORS WHO ARE NOT PREPARED TO TAKE PART IN SUCH A SCHEME"