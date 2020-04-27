Left Menu
Artist Dhanraj S. Shelke brings 24k Pure Gold Artwork online for his buyers

With the changing world around, a new market has paved its way and that is the 'online new market.' India is a land of millions of artists, who are extremely dedicated but lack in aligning themselves to the new world. Artist Dhanraj Shelke from Kolhapur, Maharashtra managed to sell 15,000 plus artwork without leaving the room and without any capital.

ANI | Kolhapur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:01 IST
Artist Dhanraj S. Shelke brings 24k Pure Gold Artwork online for his buyers. Image Credit: ANI

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): With the changing world around, a new market has paved its way and that is the 'online new market.' India is a land of millions of artists, who are extremely dedicated but lack in aligning themselves to the new world. Artist Dhanraj Shelke from Kolhapur, Maharashtra managed to sell 15,000 plus artwork without leaving the room and without any capital. It's no secret that online makes art accessible to a wider audience with aspects like social media, websites, third party selling websites, etc. Art being Dhanraj's forte and an artist of today's era, Dhanraj studied a lot of varied aspects of art and eventually created his own blueprint, which led him in 'The world's top inspirational modern artists' (by London magazine 2018) and got him featured at 'Tokyo International Art Fare' (Japan 2017) and many other prestigious galleries and awards.

https://dhanrajshelkeart.com/ is one of the top 80 artist sites in world, backed by @dhanrajshelkeart on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter etc. with a total 50k plus followers. He has a team of 80 artists pan India with operations in graphics, fine art, pure gold coated art, art decor, corporate gifting, 3D printing, art tenders, art merchandising etc, making him one of the top art selling artist in India and as well as a proud winner of many awards and having many prestigious collectors like BMW, Mercedes Benz, Grand Hyatt, government organizations and Bollywood personalities like Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, etc. He also has a signature style of making art in pure and compound gold which are loved by thousands of collectors all over world. Without taking the same traditional approach in the art market, Artist Dhanraj Shelke did everything differently which eventually led to huge numbers of collectors. Apart from this, Dhanraj understands the need to support the less privileged by contributing 10 percent of every art piece sold through an organization 'HELP OUR CAUSE'. His open approach towards the needy and his co-artists makes his profession lively and evolving.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

