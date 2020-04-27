Left Menu
Canon Connected launched to educate and entertain photography enthusiasts

For many professional photographers and filmmakers, the restrictive lockdown measures imposed across the world has impacted their ability to work and travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:24 IST
Canon Connected provides a plethora of ways for visual storytellers to create and share thought-provoking content. Image Credit: PR Newswire

Canon Europe (Canon-Europe.com) today announces the launch of Canon Connected, a free-to-access content hub, designed to educate, inspire and entertain photography enthusiasts and videographers. Produced by Canon Ambassadors and community of filmmakers, experts and influencers across Europe, inspiring and educational videos will be uploaded to the hub regularly, enabling people to learn a new skill or perfect their technique during these unprecedented times.

For many professional photographers and filmmakers, the restrictive lockdown measures imposed across the world has impacted their ability to work and travel. Canon Connected provides these very people with the opportunity to share their experience, knowledge and talent with a virtual community of photography enthusiasts and in the process, enables them to continue with their livelihoods from the safety of their home.

Canon Connected provides a plethora of ways for visual storytellers to create and share thought-provoking content. Covering a variety of relevant topics, videos will comprise of tips, tricks and tutorials for anyone interested in learning from the masters of their craft or simply fine-tune their photography or video-making skills.

Visitors to the Canon Connected hub will be able to select from videos produced by some of the world's most acclaimed and accomplished photographers and filmmakers, including Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Daniel Etter, documentary and expedition photographer Ulla Lohmann and editorial expert Wanda Martin, talking through how to set up a home studio. In addition, extreme sports photographer Richard Walch shares his vlogging essentials, while family photographer Helen Bartlett provides tips for how to photograph restless children.

Canon Ambassadors associated with Canon Connected:

AWARD-WINNING TIPS

Daniel Etter – Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer sharing stories behind some of his most famous images.

SHOOTING FROM HOME

Ulla Lohmann – Specialising in travel, expedition and adventure photography, offering creative ideas on capturing dynamic imagery when locations are limited.

SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY AT HOME

Eddie Keogh – With 35 years' experience shooting sport at the highest level, Eddie shares his tips for taking sports photography to the home and garden, substituting players for pets and fans for family.

MASTER THE LIGHT

Sanjay Jogia – Luxury wedding photographer specialising in Indian weddings, offering tips on creative uses of lighting and its importance in photography.

FREELANCERS

Wanda Martin – With extensive experience in editorial and portrait photography, providing insight into turning your home into an exciting and creative shooting space.

FAMILY PORTRAITS

Helen Bartlett – Highly-regarded family photographer offering family photography tips which can be implemented at the home or on-the-go.

Amine Djouahra, Sales And Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa, commented "I am extremely proud to support our network of Canon Ambassadors and community of photography enthusiasts during these challenging times. Canon Connected will host an exciting array of inspirational and educational video content which will help our community learn and develop new photography techniques from the comfort of their home, long after the lockdown has lifted".

More so than ever, it is important for professional photographers, videographers and photography enthusiasts across all genres and technical capabilities to unite and share their invaluable knowledge with a supportive and passionate community.

(With Inputs from APO)

