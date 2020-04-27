Left Menu
Syngene International opens COVID-19 testing lab in Bengaluru

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:52 IST
New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Research and development services firm Syngene International on Monday said it has opened a COVID-19 testing laboratory at its Bengaluru site to support hospitals in the city. The company has repurposed one of its laboratories to conduct the RT-PCR tests. A dedicated team of scientists has been trained to perform these tests as per the guidelines prescribed by national and global regulatory authorities, Syngene said in a statement. "Our COVID-19 testing laboratory, using RT-PCR technology, will work with local hospitals to expand the testing capacity in Bengaluru and help reduce the spread of the virus in the community,"  Syngene International COO Mahesh Bhalgat said.

The laboratory will be scaling up to operate round-the-clock sample processing and all tests will be offered free of charge, he added. The company is also working to supply reagents, primers and probes for COVID-19 diagnostic testing to clients, as well as working on research projects related to vaccine development which could represent a longer-term solution for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Syngene said.

