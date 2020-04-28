Left Menu
Development News Edition

PGF projects getting back underway under Alert Level 3

At Alert Level 3, more than 60 projects representing $439.8 million worth of investment are expected to get going again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 28-04-2020 06:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 06:09 IST
PGF projects getting back underway under Alert Level 3
“Our regions will play a vital role in the recovery of the national economy so it is crucial we get people back to work safely as soon as possible and for PGF projects to continue to be rolled out,” Shane Jones said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Provincial Growth Fund projects around the country that were halted during Alert Level 4 will gain renewed momentum this week with work getting back underway, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.

At Alert Level 3, more than 60 projects representing $439.8 million worth of investment are expected to get going again.

"The purpose of the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has always been to stimulate regional economies and create sustainable employment. That purpose is even more critical now, in these unprecedented circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our regions will play a vital role in the recovery of the national economy so it is crucial we get people back to work safely as soon as possible and for PGF projects to continue to be rolled out," Shane Jones said.

The Provincial Development Unit (PDU) has so far approved funding for more than 470 projects. While they are all at different stages, and not all involve physical works, they will all pump funds into their local economies, create jobs and revitalise their communities.

Work on PGF-funded projects that will get underway again under Alert Level 3 includes construction, manufacturing, horticulture, engineering and aquaculture.

"In Northland, for example, construction will recommence on major construction projects such as the Kaipara roading package, the Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangarei and water storage projects.

"On the West Coast, work will resume on repairs to 300m of Westport Airport seawall which was damaged by ex-Cyclone Fehi in 2018. In Taranaki, work resume on track improvements on the Taranaki Crossing. In addition, Rotorua Whakarewarewa Forest Project and Northland's Waitangi Mountain Bike Park are seeking extra staff to help clear tracks that have overgrown during the lockdown," Shane Jones said.

Due to the strict health and safety protocols required under Alert Level 3, including appropriate social distancing, some projects won't be back to full capacity from day one, but the PDU will continue to work with their project partners to accelerate work that stalled during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the PDU is continuing to work through applications and projects to see where PGF money can be repurposed for initiatives that can contribute quickly to economic recovery in the regions. The PDU is focused on helping existing projects to accelerate their rollout. Where progress is not likely in the immediate future consideration will be given to terminating contracts to allow funds to be better used.

"I expect to be able to take proposals for these repurposed funds to my Cabinet colleagues shortly," Shane Jones said.

"In addition to the PGF, the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group, led by Crown Infrastructure Partners chairman Mark Binns, is continuing to whittle down a list of more than 2000 proposals totalling $125 billion that have been received since we put a call out for applications for shovel-ready projects.

"Ministers are expected to receive a shortlist of potential pipeline projects in the next fortnight with the aim of getting them started as soon as possible."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

All political actors must put interests of Yemenis first: UN special envoy

The needs of Yemens people should be put first, ahead of actions that risk escalating the already dire situation inside the war-shattered country, UN Special Envoy for the war-weary country, Martin Griffiths, said on Monday.Responding to a ...

Despite fall in casualties in Afghanistan, civilians still get killed due to fighting

In the first quarter of 2020, the number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan fell by nearly a third from the same period a year earlier, representing the lowest first-quarter figure since 2012, according to a UN report released on Monday....

JetBlue mandates face coverings for customers during travel

JetBlue Airways Corp on Monday became the first major U.S. airline to impose a face covering on customers during travel, in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The new policy follows guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Dis...

EXCLUSIVE-More than 2,200 Indonesians have died with coronavirus symptoms, data shows

More than 2,200 Indonesians have died with acute symptoms of COVID-19 but were not recorded as victims of the disease, a Reuters review of data from 16 of the countrys 34 provinces showed.Three medical experts said the figures indicated the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020