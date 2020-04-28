Krishi Direct Delivering Fresh Vegetables and Fruits to Public in Bangalore

BANGALORE, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been more than a month now since the people of India have been on the lockdown amidst COVID-19. Although the lockdown is helping to protect the people, but the challenge of getting daily supplies for the public is creating chaos among them. Following all this, in several parts of Bangalore, Krishi Direct, an initiative taken by skilled and innovative people, Mr. Ashwin Kumar K. and Team are delivering the freshly farmed fruits and vegetables to the public at their doorsteps. Envisioned to change the present scenario of the agriculture industry, Krishi Direct began its journey as a platform connecting farmers and buyers to make the trade. In the current situation, this company has now started buying fruits and vegetables directly from the farmers and delivering the freshly farmed fruits and vegetables at the doorstep of the people living nearby. All they have to do is go to their website or mobile app, select the item, order them, and get it delivered to their doorstep. Krishi Direct | A Smarter & Safe Way Of Getting Vegetables & Fruits Delivered To YouKrishi Direct has announced that it will be delivering fresh fruits and vegetables to the people and the societies located in Bangalore. Presently, the venture is catering only 50% of the area in Bangalore, but very shortly, the team has a plan set up all ready to cater to the entire Bangalore. People, living in Bangalore, can now order fruits and vegetables from Krishi Direct via krishidirect.com or their mobile app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.krishidirect&hl=en and it will be delivered at their doorstep

