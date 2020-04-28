Natco Pharma's gets USFDA approval for Visakhapatnam facility

Natco Pharma's gets USFDA approval for Visakhapatnam facilityPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 12:40 IST
Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma Ltd on Tuesday said it has received the final approval from the US health regulator for its first supplemental abbreviated new drug application (sANDA) filed from its new drug formulations facility at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
The sANDA, submitted as 'prior approval supplement' provides for Natco's formulations facility at JNPC SEZ, Ramky Pharma City in Visakhapatnam as an alternate site for manufacture of the approved drug product for the US market, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing
The company, hwoever, did not disclose the product which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to be produced from the facility.
ALSO READ
Case registered against 11 Tablighi Jamaat members for flouting lockdown rules in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Policeman carries elderly woman to her home
Hyderabad Police distributes food packets to migrant labourers
Hyundai Mobis expands its technical center in Hyderabad, India to strengthen software development of future vehicles
Two Hyderabad men duped of over Rs 1.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters