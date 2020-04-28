Left Menu
Mandaviya assures associations for quick evacuation of stranded Indian seafarers

Shri Mandaviya directed to provide the details of Indian Seafarers stranded abroad for the future evacuation plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:55 IST
Shri Mandaviya also directed the officials of the Ministry of Shipping for easing out the process of the sign on and sign off the seafarers at the Indian Ports. Image Credit: Twitter(@shipmin_india)

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Shipping interacted via video conference with the Ship Liners, Shipping Companies, Maritime Associations, Seafarers Unions regarding the change of crew at Indian Ports and reconnoitred the situation of Indian seafarers working as well as stranded in the International waters.

Shri Mandaviya directed to provide the details of Indian Seafarers stranded abroad for the future evacuation plan. Shri Mandaviya assured the various seafarers' associations for the quick evacuation of the stranded Indian seafarers whenever the situation becomes favourable. Shri Mandaviya also acknowledged the importance of seafarers for the smooth supply chain movement. Shri Mandaviya also acknowledged the challenges faced by the seafarers and appreciated their work in this crucial and testing times.

Shri Mandaviya also directed the officials of the Ministry of Shipping for easing out the process of the sign on and sign off the seafarers at the Indian Ports.

The participants of the video conference include representatives of the associations like Indian National Ship Owners' Association (INSA), Maritime Association of Nationwide Shipping Agencies – India (MANSA), National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI), The Indian Maritime Foundation (IMF), The Maritime Union of India (MUI), The Maritime Association of Ship Owners Ship managers and Agents(MASSA) etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)

