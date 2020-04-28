Okinawa hikes dealer margins by 3 pc to 11 pc amid COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa on Tuesday said it has increased dealer margins by 3 per cent to 11 per cent per sale amid nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. The hike, from 8 per cent to 11 per cent, is effective from April 27 onwards until further notice, Okinawa said in a statement.

The hike in dealer margins is expected to add up to Rs 2,000 per vehicle in a dealer's kitty, it added. If a dealer is selling 100 vehicles in a month, he will end up making an additional profit of over Rs 2 lakh.

Okinawa currently has a sales network of over 350 dealerships across the country. "We understand that the country is going through difficult times. In this hour, everyone holds a responsibility to do their bit to make it easier for as many people, as possible," Okinawa Founder and MD Jeetender Sharma said. The company expects this move to give some respite to the dealers who have been struggling due to coronavirus-led lockdown, he added.