Coca-Cola commits Rs 100 crore to support fight against coronavirus in India

Beverages major Coca-Cola on Tuesday said it has committed an initial Rs 100 crore to help the healthcare system and communities combat the coronavirus pandemic. The relief programmes initiated by Coca-Cola in India aim at benefitting and positively impacting over 10 lakh lives across the country, the company said in a statement.

Coca-Cola said its financial contribution will be utilised for various purposes, which include activation of over 50 locations across 10 states in partnership with its bottlers to support the hydration needs of the underserved communities through distribution of beverages during the lockdown period. The company further said that with support from The Coca-Cola Foundation, Atlanta, it has forged partnerships with United Way and Care India to augment initiatives towards COVD-19 healthcare and food security support.

Coca-Cola India is also working with its partner civil society organisations (CSOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), such as Akshaya Patra Foundation, Vanarai, Chintan, Hasirudala, Manthan Sansthan, and American India Foundation, to provide free meals to distressed communities and relief to sanitisation workers through provisioning of dry rations, personal protective equipment and emergency medical funds, it added. Through its employee fundraiser campaign in partnership with GiveIndia, the company said it is securing donations to support waste collectors and rag pickers with food and hygiene essentials. The company will match to the employee contribution with an equal amount.