Coronavirus pandemic: RBI employees contribute Rs 7.30 cr to PM-CARES Fund

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said its employees have decided to contribute salary of one or more days totalling Rs 7.30 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund. To help people affected by any kind of emergency or distress situation like the one posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has set up a public charitable trust named Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to receive contributions from various sources, the central bank said in a statement.

"Responding to the call to support this noble cause, the employees of the Reserve Bank have decided to contribute one or more days salary to the PM-CARES Fund," the RBI said. The total contribution from the employees amounting to Rs 7.30 crore is being remitted to the PM-CARES Fund, it said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the related dislocation in normal economic activity have severely affected economically weaker sections of the society and their means of livelihood..