Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus pandemic: RBI employees contribute Rs 7.30 cr to PM-CARES Fund

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:10 IST
Coronavirus pandemic: RBI employees contribute Rs 7.30 cr to PM-CARES Fund

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said its employees have decided to contribute salary of one or more days totalling Rs 7.30 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund. To help people affected by any kind of emergency or distress situation like the one posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has set up a public charitable trust named Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to receive contributions from various sources, the central bank said in a statement.

"Responding to the call to support this noble cause, the employees of the Reserve Bank have decided to contribute one or more days salary to the PM-CARES Fund," the RBI said. The total contribution from the employees amounting to Rs 7.30 crore is being remitted to the PM-CARES Fund, it said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the related dislocation in normal economic activity have severely affected economically weaker sections of the society and their means of livelihood..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Tiger King' LGBT+ zoo keeper hopes his fame aids gender pronoun debate

After finding fame as the mauled zookeeper in the hit Netflix documentary Tiger King, Kelci Saff Saffery has also found himself in another spotlight - a row over gender pronouns.Saffery appears in the series as the victim of a tiger attack ...

Muhammadu Buhari announces total lockdown of Kano for two weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced a total lockdown of Kano city, Nigeria for two weeks. The president said this on Monday night while addressing Nigerians on the COVID-19 outbreak. With regards to Kano, I have directed the enforcemen...

UK not ready to change social distancing measures- PM Johnson's spokesman

Britain is not yet at the point of wanting to change its strict guidelines on social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19, with the government focusing on reviewing the measures by May 7, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on...

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today had a wide-ranging discussion over Video Conferencing wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020