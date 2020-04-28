Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps at open on upbeat corporate earnings

U.S. stock markets jumped at the open on Tuesday on another round of upbeat quarterly earnings reports, even as investors braced for a likely slide in consumer confidence data later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 223.39 points, or 0.93%, at the open to 24,357.17.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 31.48 points, or 1.09%, at 2,909.96, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 95.52 points, also 1.09%, to 8,825.69 at the opening bell.

