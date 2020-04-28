Bounce launches platform to help people share two-wheelers with COVID-19 warriors

Shared mobility platform Bounce on Tuesday announced a new initiative, Scooter Hero, that will allow people to share their idle personal bikes and scooters with frontline workers. The nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 has forced governments to significantly cut public transportation services, which has also restricted travel options for healthcare workers, civic authorities and delivery executives who are working to ensure that the majority of people can stay indoors.

"Several frontline warriors are facing difficulty in mobility, while millions of scooters are lying idle across the country. Bounce aims to ease transportation for essential service providers with this initiative," according to a statement. Individuals can sign up at scooterhero.bounceshare.com and enlist their idle two-wheelers to be used for the movement of COVID-19 frontline warriors, it added.

People who enlist their vehicles have the option of giving their vehicle to be used free of charge or can charge up to Rs 80 per day. This can potentially help thousands of people from economically weaker sections to earn some money from their idle assets, the statement said.