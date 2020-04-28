Left Menu
Bank of Maharashtra employees donate Rs 1 cr towards CM Relief Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:02 IST
Employees of state-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) donated Rs 1 crore towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. This is over and above Rs 5 crore that they have contributed to the PM-CARES Fund (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) earlier this month, BoM said in a statement.

BoM and its employees are among the front runners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and are committed to providing seamless financial services across its 1,800-plus branches and more than 1,850 ATMs. In addition, banking correspondents (BCs) and Bank Mitras are providing banking services at about 3,000 locations, it said.

The bank is undertaking preventive measures like providing sanitisers and maintaining social distancing during customers' visit to branches. Through all 32 zonal offices countrywide, the bank has undertaken various activities to support Corona Warriors by distributing face masks, gloves, water bottles, food packets, canopy umbrellas, and grocery items.

The bank is standing beside its employees by providing various incentives and monetary relief measures for well-being of its employees while discharging their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said..

