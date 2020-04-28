State-run Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday said its employees have donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra set up to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the lender's employees had pledged Rs 5 crore towards the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund). *************** BFIL contributes Rs 1 cr towards PM-CARES Fund * Bharat Financial Inclusion (BFIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of IndusInd Bank, has contributed Rs 1 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund. The company is also helping state governments in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka to get access to essential medical equipment like testing kits, PPEs, and other sanitation requirements.

*************** Ferns N Petals adds some new features under digital gift portfolio * Leading flower and gifting brand Ferns N Petals is focussing on its digital gift portfolio, under which it has introduced several unique services. These include 'Celebrity Video Message, Violinist on Call, Fitness on Call and Poet on Call'.

The company is focussing on virtual gifts during the lockdown. *************** Burger King with help of Delhi Police distributes burgers in orphanages * Quick service restaurant chain Burger King on Tuesday said it has partnered with the Delhi Police to distribute burgers to children in orphanages and community clusters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of this partnership, Burger King distributed 5,000 burgers in the localities which include JJ clusters in Vikas Puri, GTB Enclave, Madhu Vihar, R K Puram and Kalkaji. ***************** Mumbai-based startup announces dialysis service exclusively for COVID-19 patients * To help kidney patients during the pandemic, a city-based startup on Tuesday announced a dialysis service exclusively for COVID-19 patients. Renal Project, the start-up, said a fourth of the 60,000 patients in the city are not able to get the treatment at present. ****************** Kotak Mahindra Bank ropes in ASG Tech to drive data governance initiatives * Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday said it has selected ASG Technologies' data intelligence solution to drive its data governance initiatives.

The lender said a robust risk management and governance practice is imperative in building a trustworthy bank..