BRIEF-Uber Discusses Plan To Lay Off About 20% Of Employees - The Information

Nearly 70 residents sickened with the coronavirus have died at a Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the US. While...
April 28 Reuters - FEDERAL RESERVE SEEKS BANKS ADVICE AS IT GETS INTO DIRECT LENDING WITH CORONAVIRUS RELIEF - CNBC Source text httpscnb.cx3aNzlyG...
The Philadelphia Eagles picked up the fifth-year option on former first-round defensive end Derek Barnett, the team announced Tuesday. Barnett will be under team control through the 2021 season, with his fifth-year option guaranteed only in...
Chile and Bolivia agreed on Tuesday to allow several hundred Bolivians stranded in a makeshift tent camp in Santiago to quarantine for 14 days and then return home, Chiles foreign ministry said in a statement.Large groups of Bolivians, toti...