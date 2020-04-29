Left Menu
BRIEF-Uber Discusses Plan To Lay Off About 20% Of Employees - The Information

Updated: 29-04-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 01:24 IST
BRIEF-Uber Discusses Plan To Lay Off About 20% Of Employees - The Information

April 28 (Reuters) -

* UBER DISCUSSES PLAN TO LAY OFF ABOUT 20% OF EMPLOYEES - THE INFORMATION

* UBER'S CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER THUAN PHAM HAS RESIGNED FROM CO - THE INFORMATION Source text : https://bit.ly/3cTbCif Further company coverage:

