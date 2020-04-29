PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Chris Hohn calls on Wirecard to fire CEO Markus Braun https://on.ft.com/3aKPODV GMB Chief Tim Roache resigns abruptly https://on.ft.com/2SjhcT5

John Lewis to name former J Sainsbury executive as Waitrose boss https://on.ft.com/3eUT2Ip Overview

British hedge fund billionaire Chris Hohn has called on Wirecard's supervisory board to remove Chief Executive Officer Markus Braun. GMB Union's General Secretary Tim Roache resigned on Tuesday over health reasons.

John Lewis Partnership will name former executive at J Sainsbury, James Bailey, the head of the Waitrose supermarket chain. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)