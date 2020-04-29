Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corona Warriors of Bengaluru - Dr. Sunitha Manjunath and Sumanaa Foundation

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 29-04-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 11:43 IST
Corona Warriors of Bengaluru - Dr. Sunitha Manjunath and Sumanaa Foundation

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Indian women have always been the epitome of beauty, strength, and intelligence. Today, the success of Indian women across various walks of life has proven that they have earned this reputation. One such dedicated social worker is Dr. Sunitha Manjunath, the Founder of ‘Sumanaa Foundation’ of Sanjay Nagar in Bengaluru. Sumanaa Foundation, based out of Sanjay Nagar in Bengaluru has been on the forefront to support people in distress due to COVID-19. The foundation under the leadership of its founder Dr. Sunitha Manjunath procured a total of 20000 kgs of farm-fresh produce in 4 phases from farmers who are unable to sell it due to the COVID Lockdown and have distributed it across 6000 families across Bangalore city. “We have procured these vegetables after identifying farmers who are unable to sell their produce due to the challenges of lockdown. This initiative not only supports the farmers by helping them get the right price for their produce, but also gives us an opportunity to get vegetables at a reasonable price by escaping all middlemen and commissions. We have identified 6000 poor families mainly around Bengaluru city who have not been able to earn their daily wages and given them coupons. The foundation members identify genuine cases and give them coupons which can be redeemed in exchange of an essential vegetables kit,” said Dr. Sunitha Manjunath, the founder of Sumanaa Foundation. These vegetables have been procured from Chikkaballapura, Doddaballapura, and surrounding villages and included vegetables like onions, tomatoes, capsicum, green chillies, beans, carrots, brinjal, potatoes, beetroots etc. These farmers got a fair price for their produce and were overjoyed to know that their harvest is being distrubuted free of cost to needy and deserving families. Sumanaa Foundation has been actively supporting the city administration in fighting COVID-19 pandemic. In the recent weeks the foundation has distributed sanitisers and masks to BBMP Pourakarmikas. The foundation also cooked food for over 400 people each day. This food was handed over to the city administration, which further distributed this to the police department and other staff working across government departments during these testing times. Dr. Sunitha, an engineer by qualification, had enjoyed a high-flying corporate career with BOSCH. She was offered a global role, which she turned down to setup her NGO, ‘Sumanaa Foundation’ and to serve the needy in and around her locality. Over the past 7 years, the NGO with 70 members has done a wide range of activities to support the poor and needy in Bangalore. The core team of Sumanaa Foundation works under the leadership of its president Dr. Sunitha Manjunath and includes young and energetic individuals like Manjunath.k, Prakash K, Vidya Prakash, Sindu Gowda, Byregowda, Nishita Arjun, Arjun Varadaraj and Manoj Kumar ‘Meal of Humanity’ is a notable initiative of Dr. Sunitha Manjunath and her team. Under this program, over 300 poor people are served mid-day meals every day. This is currently a self-sustained program with no external funding. Dr. Sunitha Manjunath, her family members, and friends contribute their hard-earned money to bring smiles to hundreds of migrant workers and daily wage laborers. ‘Wall of Humanity’ is another unique concept implemented by Sumanaa Foundation. People can leave used or unnecessary daily use products like clothes, toys, groceries, etc at a designated area. This can be picked by anyone in need of these items. This self-helping model has touched the lives of hundreds of people in and around the area of Sanjay Nagar. Regular blood donation camps, eye checkups, scholarship for students, tailoring machine distribution, environmental initiatives, Swacch Bharath programs, wall painting across the roadside are just a few among the hundreds of activities undertaken by Sumanaa Foundation regularly under the leadership of Dr. Sunitha Manjunath and her team of friends. “A life without an aim is worthless and so is a death without achievement. The aim of my life is to touch the lives of the hundreds of people who are not as privileged as you and me. I’d like to thank my husband Manjunath, my In-Laws and my friends from Sumanaa Foundation who work tirelessly alongside me across all our initiatives,” said an elated Dr. Sunitha Manjuanth on receiving the ‘ET Power Icons’ award for Excellence in Social Service and Public Initiatives. Dr. Sunitha Manjunath has also been awarded the prestigious ‘Kempegowda Award’ and many more such awards for her contribution to the society. For more information on Sumanaa Foundation, please visit FB: tinyurl.com/yapp5lv8 Address: Near Water Tank, Nagashettyhalli, Sanjay Nagar post, RMV 2nd stage, Bangalore 560094. Image: Sunitha Manjunath and her team at Sumanaa Foundation after receiving the prestigious ET Power Icons Award PWRPWR

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed in Kabul suicide attack

At least three civilians were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a suicide attack close to the gate of the special operations unit in Kabul city on Wednesday morning, the Afghan Commandos Special Unit said. The attack took place ...

Scientists use AI to crack novel coronavirus genome signature

Scientists, including one of Indian origin, have used artificial intelligence AI to identify an underlying genomic signature for 29 different DNA sequences of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, providing an important tool for vacci...

Cong accuses govt of weakening banking architecture

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over the issue of bad loans, accusing it of weakening the entire banking architecture fiscally and imprudently in the name of cleaning the system. The party was responding to Finance Ministe...

Scribe arrested in Andamans over corona tweet

A well-known journalist was arrested in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over a tweet where he questioned the rationale of the authorities allegedly asking people to be home-quarantined after they had spoken to COVID-19 patients by phone, po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020