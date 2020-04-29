Left Menu
London stocks gain as global economies reopen, StanChart jumps

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 12:54 IST
UK stocks rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as investors looked past a round of dour quarterly earnings reports on optimism over a revival in business activity after several countries began easing coronavirus-induced shutdowns. Standard Chartered PLC said it expected virus-battered economies to recover later this year, even as it beefed up to cover potential loan defaults due to the health crisis. The lender's shares jumped 5.9% and lifted other bank stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.6%, hovering near seven-week highs, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index also added 0.6%. London's stock indexes have jumped more than 5% this month on a flood of global stimulus and hope the pandemic was starting to be contained, but the sentiment remains fragile as corporate earnings underline the extent of the economic damage already done.

British Airways owner IAG fell 3.9% after forecasting that passenger numbers would take years to recover and saying that it would cut more than a quarter of its jobs.

