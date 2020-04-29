Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar heads towards 2-week lows before Fed meeting

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 13:22 IST
FOREX-Dollar heads towards 2-week lows before Fed meeting
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar weakened broadly against its rivals on Wednesday, nearing a two-week low, as firmer stock markets prompted investors to seek higher-yielding currencies before the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. Against a basket of its rivals, the greenback edged down 0.3% to 99.60 in early London trading, just above a two-week low of 99.43 hits in the previous session.

The dollar has weakened more than 3.5% after scaling a more than a three-year peak of 102.99 in late March as global central banks launched massive stimulus measures to protect economies from the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian dollar led gains against the greenback with the currency up 0.6% at $0.65433.

"The weakening of the dollar and the strengthening of the commodity-linked currencies suggest that risk appetite may have remained supported for another day," said Charalambos Pissouros, a senior market analyst at JFD Group. U.S. stock futures were up 0.7% while European stocks were a mixed bag.

"The optimism due to several economies starting to loosen restrictive measures may have also helped." The highlight of the day will be the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where investors will be watching for clues on the future policy after it responded to the economic devastation of COVID-19 by slashing rates, buying bonds, and backstopping credit markets.

"There's no expectation the Fed will change policy," said Joe Capurso, FX analyst at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in February. Before that, quarterly GDP numbers will be released at 1230 GMT, with consensus forecasts for a contraction of around 4%. Analysts are already focusing on the extent of recovery in the coming months.

The euro climbed 0.4% to $1.0862 before a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid to become parents soon

Pop star Zayn Malik and his partner, supermodel Gigi Hadid, are expecting their first child together. According to Entertainment Tonight, Hadid, 25, is 20 weeks pregnant and she kept secret close to her family and friends for a while.Once G...

Delhi govt seeks 3 hrs daily air time on DD, AIR to broadcast classes for school students

New Delhi, Apr 29 PT The Delhi government has sought three hours of daily airtime on Doordarshan and All India Radio to broadcast classes for students during lockdown due to COVID-19 situation. The officials believe that even when the loc...

4 persons recover from COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar

Four persons, including the 39-year-old police radio operator from the Bambooflat area, recovered from COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said on Wednesday. They tested negative twice, following which they were declared cure...

Telangana becoming rice bowl of the country, says CM

Hyderabad, Apr 29 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said the state is becoming the rice bowl of the country due to record paddy being cultivated following improvement in irrigation facilities. He said a strategy is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020