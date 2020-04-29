Left Menu
COVID-19: French auto workers return to factory floors at Toyota, Renault

PTI | Onnaing | Updated: 29-04-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 14:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Masked and keeping their distance, French auto workers are returning to factory floors at Toyota and Renault in a cautious move toward reviving the virus-battered economy

Renault restarted assembly lines Tuesday for its Zoe electric cars at a plant in Flins outside Paris, though only a quarter of staff is allowed in so far. The company - which is negotiating with the French government for billions of euros in potential bailout funds - has resumed some activity at plants in China, Spain, Portugal, Russia, and Romania, but work remains halted in India, Latin America and most facilities in its home country of France

In the northern town of Onnaing near Valenciennes, Toyota workers came back to work this week at a plant that used to churn out more than 1,000 Yaris cars a day. They are having their temperatures checked and given masks, and new social distancing rules are in place on the factory floor and cafeteria and other common spaces.

