care.fit partners Columbia Asia India to enhance teleconsultation services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:12 IST
Healthcare platform cure.fit's primary healthcare vertical care.fit on Wednesday said it has partnered hospital chain Columbia Asia India to enhance its teleconsultation services in the country. As part of the collaboration, doctors from more than 20 specialties and super specialties from Columbia Asia will be available on care.fit platform for teleconsulting, cure.fit and Columbia Asia said in a statement.

"We are delighted to collaborate with one of the most trusted and high quality hospital chains Columbia Asia India to provide quick and easy medical consultation to those in need, during these testing times," care.fit Head Madan Somasundaram said. Columbia Asia India Chairman and CEO Nandakumar Jairam said, "care.fit's teleconsultation service is the apt platform to bridge the gap between patients and doctors. This will surely enable us to provide optimized services to our patients." Columbia Asia India is one of the leading hospital chains in the country with hospitals in Bengaluru, Pune, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Kolkata, Mysore and Patiala.

