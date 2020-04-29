Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka seeks ISRO's tech support to improve efficiency of road transport corps

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:46 IST
Karnataka seeks ISRO's tech support to improve efficiency of road transport corps

The Karnataka government has sought the help of ISRO on improving the efficiency of road transport corporations in the state, using its technology. Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who is also the Minister in-charge of Transport Department, met ISRO Chairman K Sivan at the space agency's headquarters here on Wednesday and held discussions about rejuvenating the department.

Support was sought on improving quality and revenue, bringing down expenses and arresting leakage, while maintaining transparency. "Discussions focused on further reviving the quality of functioning of the transport department, and a plan to improve the revenue of state transport corporations like- Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North East and North West- KSRTC, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), by bringing down its expenses, using ISRO's technology," Savadi's office said in a statement.

Noting that passenger bus and goods services of state transport corporations are significant, it said, the DCM requested ISRO to provide scientific support in installing technology towards further improving the efficiency of these services. He also sought ISRO's support and guidance in maintaining transparency and to arrest leakages in transport corporations, it added.

The discussion also focused on effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, especially in rural areas, and possibilities of using space technology in mitigating this. "ISRO chairman has positively responded to issues raised by the DCM and has assured required technology support," the statement added.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No new coronavirus case in Himachal Pradesh in six days

Himachal Pradesh has not reported any fresh COVID-19 case in the past six days, a senior health official said on Wednesday. So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported and the number of active cases in the state is 10, the official said...

Govt looking into possibility of building smart cities along Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Gadkari

The government is looking into the possibility of building smart cities along the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway that is being built on a new alignment, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. However, a final decision on this will ...

Florida to unveil reopening plan as data shows painful contraction of U.S. economy

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday was preparing to unveil his plan for loosening restrictions on business activity in one of the most populous states in the United States as data showed the economy contracted 4.8 in the first three...

Army troops, paramilitary forces cautioned against fake 'Aarogya Setu' app

Security agencies have warned Army troops and paramilitary forces against a malicious Pakistan-propped mobile app that masquerades as the anti-COVID-19 Aarogya Setu app to steal sensitive data, officials said on Wednesday. An advisory issue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020