Global gold demand sees modest growth in Q1 on lockdown-led disruptions: WGC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 11:43 IST
Global gold demand during the January-March quarter grew 1 per cent to 1,083.8 tonnes compared to the same period last year mainly due to heavy inflow in gold-backed ETFs as COVID-19 pandemic fuelled safe-haven investment demand for the yellow metal, a World Gold Council (WGC) report said. World’s gold demand during the first quarter of 2019 stood at 1070.8 tonne, according to WGC’s Q1 Gold Demand Trends report.

Interest rates in the US, geopolitical tensions and global COVID-19 pandemic spurred demand for gold, with the gold-backed electronically traded funds (ETFs) attracting huge inflows of 298 tonnes, largely in the US, to push the global holdings in these products to a record high of 3,185 tonnes during the quarter under review. In the first quarter of 2019 gold-backed ETFs attracted an investment inflow of 42.9 tonnes, it added.

However, consumer-focused sectors of the market weakened sharply with jewellery demand hit hard by the effects of the outbreak. The quarterly demand dropped 39 per cent to a record low of 325.8 tonnes compared to 533.4 tonnes in the same quarter of 2019, led by a 65 per cent drop in China and 41 per cent fall in India. Meanwhile, the central banks continued to amass gold, although at a slower pace.

Amid heightened volatility and uncertainty, global gold reserves grew by 145 tonnes in the first quarter this year compared to 157 tonnes in the same period of 2019, witnessing a decline of 8 per cent, the WGC report said. Russia announced it would suspend its long-term buying programme, signalling a slowdown in global net buying for the second quarter and beyond, it added.

The total supply also declined 4 per cent during January-March as coronavirus-led lockdowns disrupted mine production and gold recycling, it said. Operations were halted at many projects in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus. Recycling grounds were almost at a standstill towards the end of the quarter as consumers were confined to their homes, the report added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant and unprecedented impact on global gold demand. The modest strength in the first quarter was due to investment demand, fuelled by huge inflows into gold-backed ETFs. However, in contrast, consumer-focused sectors of the market have suffered drastically, Louise Street, Market Intelligence at WGC said. “Gold demand will continue to feel the effects of COVID-19 for the rest of 2020. In particular, the divergence between investment in gold-backed ETFs and consumers via jewellery will likely continue until there is greater economic and market certainty,” she added.

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

... ...

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

The US is in talks with its friends, including India, for restructuring the global supply chains, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, as he praised New Delhi for lifting the export ban on critical medical supplies to combat the global ...

Nine members of a family were quarantined after a newlywed couple returned from Ghaziabad to Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district in an ambulance in the guise of patients, police said on ThursdayThe groom, bride and their seven family memb...

Mumbai Maharashtra India April 30 ANIBusinessWire India European beauty brand MyGlamm is proving that they are more than just a beauty brand and one that responds quickly to their consumers needs and the environment around them. Given the c...

Irrfan Khan stood out for his generosity, says Hollywood star Angelina Jolie as she remembered her A Mighty Heart co-star, who passed away after a battle with cancer. The 54-year-old actor died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after a two-...
