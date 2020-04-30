BMW rolls out special service scheme for vehicles owned by doctors

BMW rolls out special service scheme for vehicles owned by doctorsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 12:55 IST
German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has initiated a special aftersales service scheme exclusively for doctors who own a BMW, MINI or a BMW Motorrad bike and have been working round-the-clock to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. As a gesture of appreciation towards doctors, the company along with its dealer partners will offer complementary engine oil service at its dealership service centers across the country, BMW Group India said in a statement
"Doctors have been tirelessly working every day to ensure public health and safety. Complimentary engine oil service is a small gesture of appreciation from us and our dealer partners, for the selfless service of our patrons from the medical fraternity," BMW Group India President (Acting) Arlindo Teixeira said
Doctors registered with Indian Medical Association, hospitals and clinics owning a BMW or MINI or a BMW Motorrad vehicle can register themselves with the company to avail the facility, the automaker said.
- READ MORE ON:
- BMW
- German
- MINI
- BMW Motorrad
- COVID
- Indian Medical Association
ALSO READ
Panama registers 102 new cases of coronavirus - health ministry
NZ's Ardern, ministers take 20% pay cut for six months due to coronavirus impact
NZ's Ardern, ministers take 20% pay cut for six months due to coronavirus impact
Ministers and chief executives to take pay cut of 20 percent
French anti-crisis package to cost 110 bln euros - finance minister