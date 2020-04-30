Left Menu
BMW rolls out special service scheme for vehicles owned by doctors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 12:55 IST
BMW logo Image Credit: ANI

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has initiated a special aftersales service scheme exclusively for doctors who own a BMW, MINI or a BMW Motorrad bike and have been working round-the-clock to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. As a gesture of appreciation towards doctors, the company along with its dealer partners will offer complementary engine oil service at its dealership service centers across the country, BMW Group India said in a statement

"Doctors have been tirelessly working every day to ensure public health and safety. Complimentary engine oil service is a small gesture of appreciation from us and our dealer partners, for the selfless service of our patrons from the medical fraternity," BMW Group India President (Acting) Arlindo Teixeira said

Doctors registered with Indian Medical Association, hospitals and clinics owning a BMW or MINI or a BMW Motorrad vehicle can register themselves with the company to avail the facility, the automaker said.

