Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia profit up; sales dip with coronavirus supply issues

PTI | Helsinki | Updated: 30-04-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 13:15 IST
Nokia profit up; sales dip with coronavirus supply issues
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia has reported improved first-quarter profit but said the COVID-19 pandemic dented sales by around EUR200 million (USD 218 million) mainly due to supply issues associated with disruptions in China. The company based in Espoo, Finland, reported Thursday net profit of 33 million euros for the January-March period, in comparison to a loss of 116 million euros the previous year. Sales were down 2 percent at 4.9 billion euros.

CEO Rajeev Suri said Nokia didn't see a decline in demand in the first quarter but noted that as the coronavirus situation develops "an increase in supply and delivery challenges in a number of countries is possible and some customers may re-assess their spending plans." Nokia is one of three main providers of the ultra-fast, new-generation 5G networks along with China's Huawei and Sweden's Ericsson. Suri said Nokia expected the COVID-2 impact into its operations to be largest in the second quarter, noting that "our industry is fairly resilient to the crisis, although not immune." "The COVID-19 crisis has made vividly clear the critical importance of connectivity to keep society functioning. We're continuing to advance our 5G roadmap and product evolution, as planned, and our COVID-19 mitigation actions in R&D have been very successful." Nokia said it has now recorded 70 commercial 5G deals with 21 live networks.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Senior security official killed, 5 injured due to blast in Afghanistan

An explosion of a roadside bomb in one of the districts of the southernmost Helmand province of Afghanistan left the local director for security killed and five soldiers injured, a security source told Sputnik on condition of anonymity on T...

Livid AIBA hits out at BFI, accuses it of not paying past host fee as well

The Boxing Federation of India has still not paid almost two third of the host city fee for conducting the 2018 womens world championship, the International Boxing Association AIBA has said, accusing the BFI of failing to comply with its ob...

I owe him my career: Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil on Irrfan Khan

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil says though he never met Irrfan Khan in his life, the actor was one of the reasons why he joined cinema. The National Award-winning actor released a statement in the wake of Irrfans death from a rare form of can...

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose by Rs 5 to Rs 792.2 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for May delivery moved up by Rs 5, or 0.64 percen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020