Over 3.25 lakh people using Janaushadhi Sugam app to access Janaushadhi Kendras

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The government on Thursday said over 3.25 lakh people are using 'Janaushadhi Sugam' mobile app to access the nearby Janaushadhi Kendra amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This app also allows people to search the availability of affordable generic medicines along with their price at the nearby Janaushadhi Kendra, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

The app has been developed by the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI), it added. Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna (PMBJP) has been providing over 900 quality generic-medicines and 154 surgical equipment and consumables at affordable prices to the people, the statement said.

Currently, more than 6,300 Janaushadhi Kendras are functioning across the nation covering 726 districts, it added..