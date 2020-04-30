Left Menu
Development News Edition

FlowerAura Launches Exclusive Online Gifts Range for Mother's Day Celebration

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:32 IST
FlowerAura Launches Exclusive Online Gifts Range for Mother's Day Celebration

GURUGRAM, India, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mother's Day 2020 is approaching, FlowerAura launches an entirely new range of fun and exciting Mother's Day gifts. Like every year, the range will be offering an impressive line of Mother's Day gifts that are sure to make mothers feel special and honoured on the special day. People can now send thoughtful, impressive and unique online gifts from the countless options available in Mother's Day Digital gifts range. Thus, one can select from options such as personalised e-caricatures to e-cards, video messages to personalised e-posters, or a guitarist on-call, and much more. The ease of exploring gifts on FlowerAura.com is matchless. FlowerAura has created such thoughtful gifts to let the celebrations shine even in the days of quarantine.

Whether one is looking to buy Mother's Day cakes or gifts full of emotions, FlowerAura inventory has a range of unique Mother's Day gifts, updated at regular intervals. The best gift for a mom can be easily procured from the Floweraura website. In addition to the widest range for Mother's Day gifts, the portal also facilitates the customers to buy and send gifts across India. Mr. Himanshu Chawla, CEO of FA, while talking about the newly launched collection of Mother's Day Digital Gifts, says, "FA is brimming with Mother's Day gifts and our extensive inventory and a wide selection of gifts makes it easy to find something perfect for all moms out there. You can reach out to her heart with our newly added digital gift range i.e guitar on-call service. Helping you all to stay connected, this is sure to spread smiles all the way to million miles." Mothers are Superheroes and biggest supporters; On their special day, tell them how much they are loved and cared for with FlowerAura's thoughtful Mother's Day gifts.

About FlowerAura FlowerAura is India's leading online florist and gifting portal offering a range of flowers, cakes, gifts, plants, chocolates, and bouquet for all occasions. One of the most reliable online gifting portals in India, FlowerAura, brings pocket-friendly deals with best-quality service. FlowerAura offers a wide assortment of freshly handpicked flowers & bouquets, Delicious Cakes, Handmade Chocolates, Plants and Heart-warming Gifts with 12 fulfilment centres in 3 major cities across India, including Delhi NCR. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1083537/FlowerAura_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

USAID to provide additional assistance worth USD 3 mn to India to fight COVID-19

The United States government, through the its Agency for International Development USAID, has announced an additional assistance of USD 3 million to India to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In coordination with the Government of India, U...

Fellaini lends struggling Standard Liege 3 million euros: report

Marouane Fellaini will lend his former club Standard Liege three million euros 3.26 million to help them through the coronavirus crisis, Belgian media reported on Thursday. The former Everton and Manchester United midfielder, who now plays ...

Due to curbs, Rishi's body taken to crematorium from hospital

In view of the coronavirus- enforced lockdown, the mortal remains of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor were taken to crematorium straight from the hospital where he died on Thursday morning, said an official. Kapoor 67, who was suffering from ca...

Former Man Utd star Cole starts kidney research fund

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has started a research fund to help improve kidney transplants and patient wellbeing following his own battle against kidney failure. Cole, who won multiple trophies under Alex Ferguson at Old Traf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020