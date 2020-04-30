Left Menu
Hyatt announces global care, cleanliness commitment at all hotels

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:09 IST
Focusing on the wellbeing of colleagues and guests during COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, global hospitality major Hyatt on Thursday announced a global care and cleanliness commitment to further enhance its operational guidance and resources around their safety. The multi-layered commitment builds on Hyatt's existing rigorous protocols, and it will include an accreditation process by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) at all hotels around the world among other things, the company said in a statement.

"The world as we knew, it has been fundamentally changed by COVID-19 and when we are all ready to travel again, we want to make sure that every Hyatt colleague and guest feels confident that each aspect of our commitment is designed with their safety in mind, and that we're putting their wellbeing first," Hyatt President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian said. Hyatt's global care & cleanliness commitment is an important expression of its purpose to care for people so they can be their best – now and in the future, he added.

In May 2020, Hyatt plans to introduce a GBAC STARTM accreditation through a performance-based cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention program that will focus on establishing hotel environments that are sanitary, safe and healthy, the statement said. By September 2020, every Hyatt hotel will have at least one person on property trained as Hygiene Manager who will be responsible for their hotel adhering to new operational guidance and protocols, it added.

