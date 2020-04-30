Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exchange operator ICE beats estimates as trading demand surges

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:42 IST
Exchange operator ICE beats estimates as trading demand surges
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

New York Stock Exchange owner, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a surge in trading volumes due to market volatility fueled by the coronavirus crisis.

Trading volumes surged as global financial markets were ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak during the quarter. ICE Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Sprecher said the company reported the strongest quarter in its history, with record revenues and double-digit earnings per share growth, despite "highly uncertain times".

Market volatility can benefit exchange operators such as ICE and rival Nasdaq, who make most of their money from clearing and settling trades. But the environment has also presented challenges, as a number of global startups and private firms put their IPO plans on hold.

Nasdaq also reported higher-than-expected first-quarter profit but the transatlantic exchange operator warned of uncertainty ahead. CME Group, the world's biggest futures exchange operator, on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates, as trading volumes spiked.

ICE's total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 22.7% to $1.6 billion in the first quarter. Net revenue from trading and clearing surged 44% to $883 million in the quarter, while revenue from its data and listing unit, which includes pricing, analytics, and exchange data feeds and connectivity, rose 3%.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $650 million, or $1.17 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $484 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier. The company reported an adjusted profit of $1.28 per share, while analysts expected $1.24 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

ICE also forecast 2020 operating expenses in the range of $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

IMF calls for steps to help Asia's most vulnerable workers

Asian policymakers must expand safety nets for the regions huge pool of part-time and temporary workers most vulnerable to the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund said in a blog released ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Bodies found in unrefrigerated trucks in New York during COVID-19 pandemicThe city of New York delivered a freezer truck to a funeral home on Wednesday after it was found to be stor...

Misinformation ruins lives, UK fact-checker says

Internet and media companies should do more to tackle the spread of misinformation in Britain as falsehoods abound during the coronavirus pandemic, fact-checking organisation Full Fact said in a report on Thursday. Bad information ruins liv...

Centre's guidelines on movement of migrant workers to be strictly followed: MHA

All states and union territories UTs will have to strictly follow the home ministrys latest guidelines allowing cross-country movement of stranded migrant workers, students and pilgrims during the ongoing lockdown, a senior official said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020