Wall Street's Resurgence: Market Gains Amid Easing Pressures

Wall Street surged as easing oil prices and solid labor data helped markets recover following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike. The Nasdaq led a tech-driven rally, while crude prices dipped amid Middle East tensions. Fed Chair Warsh's statements on economic strength and the Fed's independence added market confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 01:31 IST
Wall Street's Resurgence: Market Gains Amid Easing Pressures
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Wall Street rebounded on Thursday, driven by falling oil prices and positive labor market data, as markets digested the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in over three years. A robust tech rally saw major US indexes, including the Nasdaq, closing significantly higher.

Robert Pavlik of Dakota Wealth highlighted renewed interest in market sectors previously hit hard by rate hike speculations, with investors capitalizing on the pullback. Oil prices eased to a one-week low following news of Saudi crude transit through Oman, despite Middle East tensions keeping energy costs elevated.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized price stability and economic strength without job market harm, supported by Labor Department data showing low jobless claims. Market outlook remained cautiously optimistic, with a 53.1% chance of another rate hike in October, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

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