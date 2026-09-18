Wall Street Rebounds as Oil and Interest Rates Stabilize

Wall Street staged a significant comeback on Thursday, propelled by a decline in oil prices and US Treasury yields, coupled with robust labor data. This resurgence marked a recovery from the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike, the first in over three years.

Market optimism was fueled by a broad-based rally led by technology stocks, which drove all major US stock indexes higher, with Nasdaq at the forefront. Crude prices also played a role in this turnaround, moderating after supply fears diminished, thanks to the movement of Saudi oil through Oman.

The Federal Reserve's unanimous decision to raise rates for the first time since July 2023 was perceived positively by investors, as it reaffirmed the central bank's commitment to controlling inflation. Financial markets are now anticipating another potential rate hike later this year, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.