Wall Street Rebounds as Oil and Interest Rates Stabilize
Wall Street surged as easing oil prices, declining US Treasury yields, and positive labor data helped markets recover following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike. The tech-led rally boosted all major US stock indexes, with Nasdaq leading the charge. Fed's actions pointed towards potential further tightening this year.
Wall Street staged a significant comeback on Thursday, propelled by a decline in oil prices and US Treasury yields, coupled with robust labor data. This resurgence marked a recovery from the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike, the first in over three years.
Market optimism was fueled by a broad-based rally led by technology stocks, which drove all major US stock indexes higher, with Nasdaq at the forefront. Crude prices also played a role in this turnaround, moderating after supply fears diminished, thanks to the movement of Saudi oil through Oman.
The Federal Reserve's unanimous decision to raise rates for the first time since July 2023 was perceived positively by investors, as it reaffirmed the central bank's commitment to controlling inflation. Financial markets are now anticipating another potential rate hike later this year, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.
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