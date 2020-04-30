Left Menu
Development News Edition

Action should be taken for proactive approach to handhold investors: PM Modi

It was discussed that a scheme should be developed to promote more plug and play infrastructure in the existing industrial lands/plots/estates in the country and provide necessary financing support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:49 IST
Action should be taken for proactive approach to handhold investors: PM Modi
Various strategies to bring investments into India in a fast-track mode and to promote Indian domestic sectors were discussed. Image Credit: ANI

PM Shri Narendra Modi today held a comprehensive meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments into India as well as to promote local investments in order to give a boost to the economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

It was discussed that a scheme should be developed to promote more plug and play infrastructure in the existing industrial lands/plots/estates in the country and provide necessary financing support. During the meeting, the PM directed that the action should be taken for a more proactive approach to handhold the investors, to look into their problems and help them in getting all the necessary Central and State clearances in a time-bound manner. Various strategies to bring investments into India in a fast-track mode and to promote Indian domestic sectors were discussed. Detailed discussions were held on guiding states to evolve their strategies & be more proactive in attracting investments. It was also discussed that the reform initiatives undertaken by the various Ministries should continue unabated and the action should be taken in a time-bound manner to remove any obstacles which impede the promotion of investment and industrial growth. The meeting was attended by the Finance Minister, the Home Minister, the Minister for Commerce & Industries, MoS (Finance) along with senior officials of the Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

IMF calls for steps to help Asia's most vulnerable workers

Asian policymakers must expand safety nets for the regions huge pool of part-time and temporary workers most vulnerable to the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund said in a blog released ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Bodies found in unrefrigerated trucks in New York during COVID-19 pandemicThe city of New York delivered a freezer truck to a funeral home on Wednesday after it was found to be stor...

Misinformation ruins lives, UK fact-checker says

Internet and media companies should do more to tackle the spread of misinformation in Britain as falsehoods abound during the coronavirus pandemic, fact-checking organisation Full Fact said in a report on Thursday. Bad information ruins liv...

Centre's guidelines on movement of migrant workers to be strictly followed: MHA

All states and union territories UTs will have to strictly follow the home ministrys latest guidelines allowing cross-country movement of stranded migrant workers, students and pilgrims during the ongoing lockdown, a senior official said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020