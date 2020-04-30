Left Menu
Vegetable, fruit prices stable in Delhi-NCR; sufficient stock to meet local demand: Mother Dairy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:43 IST
Mother Dairy on Thursday said prices of vegetables and fruits are stable in the national capital while there is sufficient availability to meet the local demand. On Thursday, it supplied about 250 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables to its over 300 retail stores Safal in the Delhi-NCR market.

Mother Dairy is a leading supplier of milk in the Delhi-NCR market with demand of over 30 lakh litre per day. "We are supplying around 250-260 tonnes of fruits and vegetables per day in Delhi-NCR. We are purchasing bulk of the items directly from farmers and small quantities from local wholesale mandis," said Pradipta Sahoo, business head, Safal.

Asked about prices, he said rates are more or less stable, with minor fluctuations on a daily basis. "We are selling onions, potatoes and tomatoes in a price range of Rs 20-30 per kg," he told PTI.

Safal is selling potato at Rs 30 per kg, onion at Rs 20, tomato 26-28 per kg and cucumber Rs 20 per kg. Bottle gourd is being sold at Rs 24, cabbage Rs 28, palak Rs 29, tinda Rs 49 and sponge gourd Rs 49. Water melon is available at nearly Rs 20 per kg.

After the imposition of lockdown from March 25, Mother Dairy has doubled its supply to more than 300 tonne per day as people were engaged in panic-buying but now the demand has come down to around 250 tonnes a day. The vegetable prices quoted by local vendors are generally higher than the Mother Dairy and the rates also vary depending on the quality and the location.

Manoj, a local vendor at Paschim Vihar here, is selling onions at Rs 20 per kg, while rates of potatoes and tomatoes are Rs 30 per kg. In green vegetables, cauliflower is available at Rs 40, while lady finger, french beans and pointed gourd are available at Rs 70-80 per kg.

Brinjal, bitter gourd and capsicum are being sold at Rs 50-60 per kg..

