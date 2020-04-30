US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides at open after grim jobless claims data

Wall Street opened lower on Thursday at the end of a strong month for stock markets globally, as millions more applied for jobless claims in the United States, overshadowing upbeat results from Facebook and Tesla.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.29 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 24,585.57. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.60 points, or 0.29%, at 2,930.91, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.69 points, or 0.04%, to 8,911.02 at the opening bell.