Left Menu
Development News Edition

US consumer spending plunges 7.5% in March, reflecting virus

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:11 IST
US consumer spending plunges 7.5% in March, reflecting virus

US consumer spending plunged 7.5 per cent in March, reflecting the growing impact of the coronavirus pandemic as Americans complied with stay-at-home orders. The Commerce Department said that the spending plunge was accompanied by a sharp 2 per cent drop in personal incomes in March with both declines attributed to impacts of efforts to deal with the pandemic.

The report said that the country experienced big declines as "consumers cancelled, restricted or redirected their spending." The government reported Wednesday that the overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, shrank at an annual rate of 4.8 per cent in the January-March quarter, led by the biggest quarterly drop in consumer spending since 1980. Consumer spending accounts for 70 per cent of economic activity and has been the economy's standout performer in recent years However, with further sharp spending declines forecast, analysts are predicting that GDP will shrink by around 40 per cent in the current April-June quarter, the biggest quarterly decline on record.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Teams face major blow if Tour de France not held - Riis

Professional cycling would be left in dire straits if there were no return to competitive racing this year with a potentially catastrophic impact on teams, former Tour de France winner Bjarne Riis warned on Thursday.Competitive racing has b...

Alone but together under lockdown, New York Girl Scouts embark on bird count project

When the COVID-19 crisis hit, a Girl Scout troop in central New York thought it might have to scrap its group bird-counting trip altogether.Instead its leaders adapted the project to conform with social distancing rules. Rather than going o...

Fed conditions for Turkey swap are financial not political, U.S. envoy says

U.S. Federal Reserve conditions for any swap facility with Turkey are based around financial and monetary issues, not politics, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey said on Thursday.Turkey has been in direct contact, as have many states, with the ...

No Olympic qualifiers in 2020, world rankings freezed: World Archery

The World Archery on Thursday decided not to hold any Olympic qualifying event this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and also freezed the world rankings. The world body also extended the suspension of all international competitions til...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020