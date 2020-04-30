Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: No job, salary cuts so far but can't say about future, says HUL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:36 IST
COVID-19: No job, salary cuts so far but can't say about future, says HUL

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever CMD Sanjiv Mehta on Thursday said the company has not cut any jobs or salary of employees so far due to the coronavirus pandemic but cannot say what will happen in future. Addressing a media conference call on the company's quarterly earnings, Mehta said Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has already taken various cost saving measures but steps for the road ahead will depend on how the economy behaves after the country emerges from the health crisis.

"Right now we have not shed any jobs and at this stage we have not done any salary cuts, but I would not be able to say what is going to happen in the future because we will have to see how the situation evolves," he said. Elaborating further, Mehta said, "If for instance the economy bounces back then we are into business but if we get into deep depression then we will revaluate all the steps that we have been taking. We always keep options open because we evaluate everything very closely. We have to evaluate, we have the options that we can exercise in future." He was responding to a query on whether the company has cut jobs or reduced salaries of employees in order to overcome the financial impact of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown.

Stressing that "the ethos of HUL is very frugal", Mehta said, "We have a very close focus on each of the lines of P&L (profit and loss) and we look very closely to ensure we add value and drive value to the business." Citing some of the steps that the company has undertaken to save cost, he said activities "that don't add any value like travelling, even if you wanted to, there is no expenses incurred there". "Under the current context if it is not going to add value then why should we be spending that money. Our focus is going to be on absolutely looking at every bit of it in ensuring that the strong business model that we have, we are able to preserve it," Mehta asserted.

Underlining the fact that HUL also has to ensure its ecosystem remains strong, he said, "Also you will appreciate that we don't run the business in isolation. We have distributors, we have scores of suppliers, thousands of distributors...and what we have to do is play a part in ensuring that the ecosystem also survives so that the business keeps doing well going forward." PTI KRH RKL MKJ.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Teams face major blow if Tour de France not held - Riis

Professional cycling would be left in dire straits if there were no return to competitive racing this year with a potentially catastrophic impact on teams, former Tour de France winner Bjarne Riis warned on Thursday.Competitive racing has b...

Alone but together under lockdown, New York Girl Scouts embark on bird count project

When the COVID-19 crisis hit, a Girl Scout troop in central New York thought it might have to scrap its group bird-counting trip altogether.Instead its leaders adapted the project to conform with social distancing rules. Rather than going o...

Fed conditions for Turkey swap are financial not political, U.S. envoy says

U.S. Federal Reserve conditions for any swap facility with Turkey are based around financial and monetary issues, not politics, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey said on Thursday.Turkey has been in direct contact, as have many states, with the ...

No Olympic qualifiers in 2020, world rankings freezed: World Archery

The World Archery on Thursday decided not to hold any Olympic qualifying event this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and also freezed the world rankings. The world body also extended the suspension of all international competitions til...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020