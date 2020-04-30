PPE maker Karam Industries starts production of face shields for healthcare workers

Personal protective equipment manufacturer Karam Industries on Thursday said it has started manufacturing medical face shields for healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients. The Noida-based company has already manufactured and distributed around 4.5 lakhs goggles to doctors and police personnel across the country as a part of its association with the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement. "We are currently facing an acute shortage of PPE... for healthcare workers who are risking their lives for the country. While several companies are trying to make these products, getting regulatory approvals continues to be a challenge," its National Sales Head Sandeep Arora said. The company has been manufacturing around 10,000 face shields on a daily basis at its Sitarganj facility in Uttarakhand. "We are also looking at ramping up the production and targeting manufacturing of five lakh shields per month. At the same time we are ensuring that the entire product range meets the global quality standards," Arora added. The company, which manufactures protective equipment like helmets, safety shoes, full body harnesses and eyewear, also aims to expand its healthcare PPE product portfolio looking at the current scenario, he added.