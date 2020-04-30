Left Menu
Development News Edition

As workers await passage home, unions fear manpower shortage

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:52 IST
As workers await passage home, unions fear manpower shortage

Even as an estimated five lakh migrant workers in Maharashtra got a sense of relief following the Centre's nod to facilitate their passage home, labour unions fear that the move may cause a major shortage of manpower, which the state needs to be prepared for. Although the state government set up shelters and provided them food during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, labourers have continued demanding a safe passage to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, among other states.

Naveen Kumar, who works at a dyeing unit in Dombivli town of Maharashtra's Thane district, wished to head back to his hometown of Aurangabad in Bihar, as he had exhausted all his savings during the lockdown. "I was only a few months into this job when the lockdown was announced. I have exhausted my savings on food and lodging. I requested several people to allow me and a few of my colleagues to travel to Aurangabad, as we do not feel safe here," he told PTI.

Kumar, is not the only unskilled worker who left his hometown to come to Maharashtra in search of work. "Although Maharashtra does not have any major mines, around 13 per cent national industrial output comes from here.

Maharashtra's gross state domestic product is almost 45 per cent, making it attractive to the labour force," a senior IAS officer from the state industries ministry said. In Mumbai city alone, there are several small-scale industries that manufacture readymade products, especially in Dharavi, which is considered the country's largest slum.

"My employer told me that I will not get any fresh order till October this year, which is why I want to go back to my family in Uttar Pradesh," said Inayat Shaikh, who makes leather bags in Dharavi. "We don't understand this pandemic. All I know is that with no earnings for over two months, I will not be able to pay rent," Shaikh said.

While workers eagerly await their return home, trade unions fear that the state may witness a shortage of manpower post the COVID-19 lockdown. Uday Bhat, national general secretary for All India Council of Trade Union, said, "We are coordinating with the state officials to process permissions and complete mandatory check-ups and procedures for the migrant labourers." As the Centre has decided to initiate steps to transport migrant labourers, unions were compiling lists of workers who wish to return home, he said.

"In Mumbai alone, manufacturing of bags, leather and bakery products, services such as housekeeping, security, cabs, delivery etc will be affected if more than two lakh people leave for their hometowns," Bhat said. This will create a huge shortage of manpower in many sectors and the state needs to be prepared for it, he added.

PTI ND ARU RSY RSY.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

White House briefly follows Twitter accounts of host country during presidential visit: Official

The White House on Wednesday explained that its Twitter handle typically follows the accounts of officials from host countries for a brief period during a presidential trip to retweet their messages in support of the visit. During President...

'Uninvited arrivals' will be put under 21-day quarantine: JK admn

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday said if people who are stranded outside the union territory return without informing the authorities, they will be kept under a 21-day quarantine instead of the usual two weeks. The administr...

PM discusses potential economic reforms in mines and coal sectors to boost economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a detailed meeting to discuss the potential economic reforms in the mines and coal sectors to give a boost to the economy in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemicThe discussions involved ensurin...

Reliance Retail Q4 pre-tax profit rises 33 pc to Rs 2,556 cr

Reliance Retail on Thursday reported a 32.91 per cent increase in pre-tax profit at Rs 2,556 crore for the March quarter, helped by new store additions and strong footfalls. The retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd&#160;RIL had posted a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020