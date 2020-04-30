Lebanese economic rescue plan based on dollar exchange rate of 3,500 pounds -source

Lebanese economic rescue plan based on dollar exchange rate of 3,500 pounds -sourceReuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:06 IST
Lebanon's economic rescue plan passed on Thursday is based on an exchange rate of 3,500 pounds to the dollar, an official source told Reuters.
Lebanon has maintained a dollar peg of 1,507.50 pounds since 1997 but the currency has fallen sharply since October on a parallel market, hitting over 4,000 pounds last week.
