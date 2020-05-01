Left Menu
BRIEF-J. Crew Is Preparing For A Bankruptcy Filing That Could Come This Weekend - CNBC

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 01:28 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 01:28 IST
April 30 (Reuters) -

* J. CREW IS PREPARING FOR A BANKRUPTCY FILING THAT COULD COME THIS WEEKEND - CNBC

* PRIVATELY HELD J. CREW IS WORKING TO SECURE $400 MILLION IN FINANCING TO FUND OPERATIONS IN BANKRUPTCY - CNBC Source text: https://cnb.cx/3c4ab0x

