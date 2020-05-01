Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grounded Thai airline staff, hit by pay cuts, work side gigs

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 01-05-2020 07:36 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 07:36 IST
Grounded Thai airline staff, hit by pay cuts, work side gigs

Restrictions on air travel imposed on airlines in Thailand have brought a lot of turbulence into the lives of flight and cabin crews, but they've been trained to cope with emergencies. More than 200 furloughed staff, facing reduced incomes from big pay cuts, have formed a car and motorbike delivery service, earning vital money and winning fame on the doorstep. Just a month ago, Kritee Youngfuengmont was flying commercial jets. No longer hauling passengers, he now jockeys a Honda scooter around town to deliver food, documents and even hot cups of coffee.

It's not glamorous, but for the 36-year-old pilot on half-pay who has debts to settle, the work is a financial lifeline. The roughly 1,500 baht ($46) he earns per day should keep him going until the pandemic passes. “Life is unpredictable. The unexpected can happen anytime. You could be enjoying good times and all of a sudden, you're falling apart,” he said. “When that happens, you have to figure out if you are going to give up, or fight and find something to hold on to while you figure a way out.” Thailand's airlines began slashing services and salaries in late March to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, surrendering to the reality that entry bans around the world make most passenger flights money-losers. Staff at the country's flag carrier, Thai Airways International, took pay cuts and were put on leave until the end of May.

At least a couple of other Thai airlines plan to resume domestic flights on a limited basis this week, but at the same time are seeking a collective soft loan package from the government of at least 25 billion baht ($770 million). Kritee and others saw the lean times coming and set up “Delivery by Pilots and Crew” as a social media group just before the shutdown hit. Since then, they've swapped their smart uniforms for the humdrum garb of delivery staff to shuttle food and goods around Bangkok.

Delivery services, especially food, are an important industry in Thailand. The biggest, Singapore-headquartered Grab, began as a Uber-style ride-hailing business, but has since taken the lead in food delivery, and is said to use 150,000 drivers nationwide. The idea of dashing pilots forced into making an earthbound livelihood has brought them media attention, turning them into minor celebrities.

“I suppose people have the image of us with high-flying, glamorous careers,” says Thanun Khantatatbumroong, one of the group's administrators. “But everyone forgets that we are just regular human beings with responsibilities and expenses, just like everyone else.” Other aviation industry employees are scrambling to raise a little cash though online marketplaces. Only airline staff are allowed to post sales listings on the biggest one, “Crew Online Market,” which has more than 16,000 members. Items on offer range from doughnuts and grilled shrimp to computers and kitchen appliances.

A three-man team cleaning air-conditioners at a house in suburban Bangkok last week had until the coronavirus crisis began been working as a ground crew maintaining the engines of Boeing 737s. As soon as their jobs went into limbo, they decided to adapt their skills. They spent 10,000 baht ($308) on the tools - a high-pressure hose, an air blower, ladders and cleaning products - and say they've worked every day since. To attract customers, they charge below standard rates.

Chutiphong Sodvilai, a 32-year-old father of two who was put on 10% pay, says he gets satisfaction from knowing the crisis hasn't beaten him. “Everybody has to adjust themselves. We can't change anything other than ourselves," he said. “I have to find something to do, to take care of myself and my family so that we survive this crisis.”

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Govt working with forestry, wood-processing sector to attract more workforce

The Government is joining forces with the forestry and wood-processing sector to help attract a diverse workforce of more than 5000 additional people in a post-COVID-19 world, Forestry Minister Shane Jones says.The inaugural meeting of the ...

International Jazz Day: Music helping to keep hope alive during COVID-19 crisis

As people worldwide remain in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are being encouraged to invite some of the worlds top musicians into their homes this Thursday, International Jazz Day.The artists were originally set to perform in C...

Soccer-Relegated Amiens to analyse decision to end season before next move

Amiens, relegated from the French Ligue 1 after the season was ended amid the COVID-19 crisis on Thursday, will study reasons behind the decision before planning any legal challenge, the clubs president said. The 2019-20 season was suspende...

UN chief concerned over lack of solidarity amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations chief expressed concern over a lack of sufficient solidarity with the worlds developing countries, that need support in responding to the worst economic and social crisis in generations. We m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020